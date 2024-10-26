Man stabs estranged partner in Tiruvallur, flees; police search under way

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man stabbed his estranged partner after an argument in Mappedu police limits in Tiruvallur district on Friday.

The injured woman was identified as K Vijayarani (24), a native of Mayiladuthurai district, working at a factory in Sunguvarchathiram.

She was staying in a rented room in Pannur village. The suspect, K Muthuperumal of Thoothukudi, works at another factory in Sunguvarchathiram.

Police said that both of them had been in a relationship for over a year and had separated recently. However, the man made it a habit of calling Vijayarani often over the phone, prompting her to ignore him. As she did not respond, Muthuperumal started calling her younger sister and harassing her.

The sister warned Muthuperumal as well. Angry over the sisters giving him the cold shoulder, the suspect went near Vijayarani's house and picked up an argument with her on Friday evening.

When Vijayarani started to walk away, he stabbed her and fled the scene. Neighbours rescued the woman and moved her to a hospital, after which police were informed.

The Mappedu police have registered a case and have launched a search for the suspect.