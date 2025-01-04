Man sets self on fire at Chengalpattu collectorate

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man, who came to Chengalpattu Collectorate to file a petition, set himself ablaze on Friday. Babu (44) of Tirusulam is involved in a land dispute with his neighbour.

During a heated argument on Thursday, the neighbour attacked Babu and family. Though he filed a complaint, Pallavaram police did not take any action.

On Friday morning, he came to the Chengalpattu collectorate to file a petition. Once inside the premises, he took a can containing petrol, poured it on his body, and set himself on fire.

The policemen present there doused the fire and rushed him to the Chengalpattu GH. From there, Babu, who suffered 70 per cent burns, was referred to KMCH.