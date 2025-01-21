Man running clinic, treating patients without MBBS degree arrested near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man running a clinic and treating patients without an MBBS degree was arrested by the police near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday.

A few months ago, Charles, the suspect, opened a private clinic in Valarpuram village near Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram. Quickly, the clinic and Charles became well-known in the locality, as he was treating patients at an affordable price. Hence, people from many areas started to visit his clinic. Recently, Kancheepuram health officials received a tip that Charles was not a trained doctor and that he was treating patients based on his own experience.

Following that, they visited the clinic, and began investigating. They confirmed that Charles had not studied medicine and was prescribing pills to people on his own. Officers seized the medicines from his clinic, arrested Charles and took him to the Sriperumbudur police station.