Man repeatedly stabs estranged wife to death in Chennai suburb, attacks her partner, too

CHENNAI: A 37 year old woman separated from her husband was hacked to death in public view near Medavakkam kootroad bus stop on Saturday night.

The woman’s partner, a relative of the accused too suffered grievous injuries and is under treatment in a hospital.

Public caught the attacker and handed him over to the police.

The deceased woman was identified as Jothi. She was working as a beautician at a parlour in Medavakkam where she moved in with her three sons after being separated from the accused, Manikandan (42) of Triplicane.

Jothi and Manikandan got married in 2009 and the couple separated seven years ago.

Police said, Jothi entered into a relationship with Krishnamoorthy (38), a relative of her estranged husband after their separation.

Manikandan used to pester Jothi to come and live with him, but the woman refused.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Manikandan contacted Jothi over phone and told her that he had returned from Sabarimala and he would like to offer them ‘Prasadham’ and set up a meeting with her.

When Jothi went to meet Manikandan at a spot in Pallikaranai, an argument ensued and in the melee, Jothi assaulted her estranged husband with her footwear and fled the scene.

Later in the night, around 9 pm, Jothi shared about the developments to her partner, Krishnamoorthy and both of them went to confront Manikandan after learning about his whereabouts.

Manikandan was in an inebriated state and as argument ensued, he pulled out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Jothi repeatedly and later attacked Krishnamoorthy too with the same weapon.

Several members of the Public who witnessed the incident dispersed, but some of them rounded up the attacker and alerted the police, who secured him.

Jothi and Krishnamoorthy were rushed to a hospital where the woman was declared as brought dead. Krishnamoorthy is under treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Medavakkam Police have registered a case and are investigating.