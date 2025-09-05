Man rams into stray buffalo near SP Koil, both die

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old died in a freak accident near Singaperumal Koil in the early hours of Thursday when his two-wheeler rammed into a stray cattle that crossed the highway. The cattle also died on impact, the police said.

Jayaraman of Melrosapuram in Kancheepuram works with a private company in Oragadam. He was driving towards Oragadam around 1.30 am on Thursday, when a stray darted across the Singaperumal Koil–Sriperumbudur highway near Kolathur dumpyard, the police said. Losing control of the bike, Jayaraman crashed into the buffalo and fell off the vehicle, sustaining head injuries.

Passersby rushed him to the government emergency care centre near Singaperumal Koil on a 108 ambulance, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case and are probing.

Last month, a 22-year-old law student died after his motorcycle skidded when a stray cow darted across the Vandalur–Minjur Outer Ring Road near Poonamallee.