Man quizzed by MGR Nagar police dies after hours; kin allege police brutality

The police, however, claimed that their personnel never attacked the deceased and that he was sent with his family members after questioning.

The deceased, R Venkatesan (28), lived with his parents in Nesapakkam. On Monday evening, Venkatesan was creating a ruckus by hurling abuses at motorists in an inebriated state, after which a team from MGR Nagar police station apprehended him, questioned him and let him off with a warning.