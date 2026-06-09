Man quizzed by MGR Nagar police dies after hours; kin allege police brutality

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who was picked up for questioning by the city police for creating a ruckus outside a Tasmac outlet in an inebriated state and let off died a few hours later, leading to allegations of police brutality.
The police, however, claimed that their personnel never attacked the deceased and that he was sent with his family members after questioning.
The deceased, R Venkatesan (28), lived with his parents in Nesapakkam. On Monday evening, Venkatesan was creating a ruckus by hurling abuses at motorists in an inebriated state, after which a team from MGR Nagar police station apprehended him, questioned him and let him off with a warning.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Venkatesan's father, L Rajendran (60), attempted to wake his son. As there was no response from him, Rajendran alerted his family members and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. MGR Nagar police recovered his body and sent it to a GH for post-mortem.