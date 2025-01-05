Man posing as lawyer held for money fraud in Chennai

CHENNAI: The High Court police arrested a 33-year-old man for posing as a lawyer and allegedly cheating two men of Rs 2.38 lakhs.

In 2018, Saravanan was unwell and his friend Balaji availed a loan on his credit card. Both Saravanan and Balaji had approached the court to file a petition against a bank that was pressuring them to pay interest even after the dlawyeruo had paid a substantial amount.

The accused A Vinoth Kumar met the duo inside the Madras High Court premises claiming to be a lawyer. Stating that he dealt with bank-related cases, he promised that he would appear for them in the case. He asked them to pay Rs 2.38 lakhs which the duo had paid the amount over several transactions in 2023.

However, as he did not file a petition and failed to return the money, the duo inquired about him and found that he was not a lawyer.

Later in March 2024, when they confronted him and asked him to return the money, Vinoth Kumar along with another woman allegedly threatened the duo with dire consequences. Based on a complaint, Vinoth Kumar was arrested on Friday.