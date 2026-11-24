The accused, Moses, had approached a group of four men who were consuming alcohol near a funeral function. The four men had arrived in Adyar to pay their respects following the death of a relative of their friend Naveenkumar (33). Naveenkumar is attached to the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing, police sources said.

The group were sitting in a car and consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes when Moses approached them and asked for their wallets.