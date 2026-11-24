CHENNAI: Adyar police arrested a 32-year-old car driver for impersonating an anti-narcotics task force official and attempting to extort money from four men who had gathered to attend a funeral on Monday.
The accused, Moses, had approached a group of four men who were consuming alcohol near a funeral function. The four men had arrived in Adyar to pay their respects following the death of a relative of their friend Naveenkumar (33). Naveenkumar is attached to the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing, police sources said.
The group were sitting in a car and consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes when Moses approached them and asked for their wallets.
They alerted Naveenkumar, who reached the spot and questioned him. Suspecting that Moses was impersonating a police officer, Naveenkumar contacted the police control room. A team from the Adyar police crime wing reached the spot and questioned Moses.
Investigations revealed that he had posed as an anti-narcotics task force officer to extort money. The police arrested him and took him to the station for further inquiry.