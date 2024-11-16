Man out on bail commits dozen break-ins in a week; held in Saidapet

CHENNAI: Within a week of coming out on bail, a serial offender landed in police net on Friday for breaking into a petty shop in Saidapet.

The accused, M Vinoth Kumar (27) of Nemmilichery, has a dozen cases against him. He got out on bail on November 8, after spending over a year in prison. Police investigations revealed that since his release, Kumar has been involved in a dozen crimes.

The Mambalam Police arrested Kumar after they found four stolen laptops, cell phones and a two-wheeler in his possession. They linked him to a burglary at a shop on Railway border street, Saidapet, wherein the accused broke in and escaped with Rs 5000 from the cash chest.

Police said as soon as he got out of jail, Kumar stole a two-wheeler and used it to roam around the city scouring potential targets. He procured a crowbar from a hardware store and used it to break open shutters in T Nagar, Choolaimedu, Nungambakkam, Shastri Nagar, Thirumangalam, Rajamangalam and Puzhal areas, police sources said.

A magistrate court has remanded him in judicial custody.