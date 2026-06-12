Man on the run after killing wife in Sriperumbudur

Ranjani of Kavanur village in Madambakkam near Sriperumbudur married a man named Sathya 15 years ago and had a son and a daughter.

The couple later divorced due to personal differences. She later married a man named Asain, who died five years ago by consuming pesticide. She later lived with a man named Azhar for a while and then separated.

In recent years, Ranjani had been living with Senthil, her fourth husband, at Mandaveli Street in Tiruthaveli village near Sriperumbudur.