Man murders lover for badmouthing wife in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her lover in Tiruverkadu on Saturday after she badmouthed the man's wife. The Tiruverkadu police secured the woman's body from the Ayanambakkam lake bund on Saturday (February 28) after residents alerted them about the body of a woman.
The police moved the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination and initiated investigations.
The deceased was identified as Radha (50) of Koyambedu. The probe revealed that Radha entered into a relationship with Suresh, a 35-year-old load man. They used to meet at the lake bund on Friday night and get drunk together.
After a search, police secured Suresh and interrogated him. He reportedly told investigators that when the two of them got drunk, Radha badmouthed his wife, which triggered an argument between them.
As the argument escalated, Suresh pushed her to the ground and hit her head with a liquor bottle and fled the spot.
Suresh was arrested on murder charges and was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody.