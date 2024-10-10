Man misbehaves with woman on Delhi-Chennai flight, arrested

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man who misbehaved with a woman passenger on the Delhi-Chennai flight on Thursday was arrested by the police.

The Indigo Airlines flight with 164 passengers was arriving in Chennai from Delhi on Thursday morning.

In midair, Rajesh of Chennai misbehaved with a woman passenger who was seated in front of him.

Soon the woman started to shout and inform the airhostes and during questioning Rajesh reportedly said that it was an accidental touch and apologised.

However, a few minutes later Rajesh repeated the act once again and then the air hostess informed the pilot.

Later after the flight landed in Chennai airport the security officers who got inside the aircraft detained Rajesh and he was taken to the Airline counter.

The woman gave a written complaint to the airline officials and later he was handed to the airport police station.

The airport police arrested Rajesh and registered a case and further inquiry is ongoing.