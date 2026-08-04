Man leaps to death from Chennai building after trio detain him over missing funds; employer held

The deceased was R Akash (23) of Ramanathapuram district. He was employed at a travel firm in Anna Nagar and lived in a room nearby. His relative, Vasantharaj, had approached the police after the hospital informed him of Akash's leap from the fourth floor. On going to Akash's workplace, Vasantharaj learnt that Akash was illegally detained inside a room on the fourth floor of the building on Anna Nagar 20th main road and that the travel firm owner, Sugumar, and two others allegedly threatened him, questioning him about the misappropriation of funds.



Police sources said that Akash jumped from the company premises on Saturday and suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday.



Preliminary investigations revealed that around Rs 30 lakh was found missing from the company's accounts. The Anna Nagar police have registered a case and arrested Sugumar on charges of abetment to suicide. Search is on for two others who are absconding.