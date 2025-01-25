Man kills partner in Mahabalipuram after discovering affair, stages suicide drama; arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 28-year-old man who killed his lover and staged a drama that she committed suicide in Mahabalipuram on Friday.

Police identified the accused as Jayaraj of Sithivadi village in Madurantakam. He is a private firm employee, married, and has children. He was having an affair with Sangeetha (30), who was also married, from Pavunjur village near Chengalpattu and worked as a security personnel at a private university.

On discovering her affair, her husband separated from her a few years ago. Jayaraj and Sangeetha, on Wednesday, went to Mahabalipuram and stayed at a lodge. Police said Jayaraj had checked Sangeetha's mobile phone and found she was in touch with many male friends and found some obscene messages.

An argument ensued among the pair, and Sangeetha told him he should not exert control over her as she was older than him. In a fit of rage, Jayaraj strangled her and staged the murder as suicide by hanging.

The Mamallapuram police sent the body for autopsy, and the reports confirmed that Sangeetha was murdered. Police arrested Jayaraj on Friday evening and remanded him in judicial custody.