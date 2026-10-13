Man kills brother for sexually harassing daughter in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A man was stabbed by his younger brother for sexually harassing his daughter. The man was arrested in Ambattur.
A 50-year-old man was living at his younger brother's house in Ambattur after losing his wife. He allegedly sexually harassed his younger brother's 12-year-old daughter, which led to a prolonged dispute over whether the man misbehaved with the girl.
During an argument on Tuesday morning, the younger brother allegedly stabbed the man to death.
On receiving information, the Ambattur Estate police personnel reached the spot and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The police registered a case, arrested the younger brother and are questioning him. The incident caused a brief commotion in the locality.