Man killed for bad-mouthing friend’s sister in Manali

CHENNAI: An altercation between friends resulted in the murder of a 29-year-old man near Manali in Avadi city police limits on Tuesday night. The Manali Pudhu Nagar police retrieved the body of the man from a plot near Napalayam on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vignesh. Investigations revealed that on Tuesday night, Vignesh was with three of his friends when he allegedly made obscene remarks about a friend’s sister, which led to an altercation among them. The argument escalated and the three men attacked Vignesh with wooden logs and fled the scene.

The three accused E Prasanth (25) of Manali Pudhu nagar, S Akilan (25) and G Ravindra Kumar (48) of Old Napalayam were arrested within three hours of the incident. They have been remanded in judicial custody.