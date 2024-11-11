Man impersonates IAF exam aspirant; arrested by Avadi cops

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police have arrested a 25-year-old man for impersonating a candidate in an examination conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The arrested man was identified as Praveen Kumar of Haryana.

On Saturday, Praveen Kumar appeared for the written examinations for the post of clerk in the Indian Air Force held at Avadi.

When the invigilator checked the hall ticket, the photograph did not match the person who appeared for the exam, after which he was handed over to the IAF authorities for questioning.

Praveen Kumar confessed that he was impersonating an aspirant from Uttar Pradesh, who agreed to pay him money to write the exam in place of him. Praveen was handed over to the Muthapudupet police, who arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said that further investigations are underway to trace the aspirant who hired the impersonator.

Similarly, in 2023, the Greater Chennai Police arrested a 22-year-old impersonator who appeared for an exam conducted by the Customs department.