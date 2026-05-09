Man held with 445.5 kg gutkha near Arumbakkam metro

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Choolaimedu police for smuggling banned gutkha tobacco products in an auto-rickshaw near the Arumbakkam Metro Rail station.
The police team seized 445.5 kg of gutkha packets and an auto-rickshaw from the arrested person.
Police identified the accused as Vetrivel of Kodungaiyur. According to police, the arrest was made on Friday during a special drive by the city police.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the inspector of Choolaimedu police station conducted vehicle checks near the Arumbakkam Metro Rail station.
During the inspection, officers intercepted an auto-rickshaw and found bundles of gutkha tobacco packets concealed inside the vehicle.
During interrogation, Vetrivel disclosed that the gutkha packets were transferred from a commercial vehicle parked near a travel agency close to the metro station.
Investigators also found that Vetrivel has a previous gutkha-related case pending against him at the Triplicane police station.
Vetrivel was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.