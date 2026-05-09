Man held with 445.5 kg gutkha near Arumbakkam metro

The police team seized 445.5 kg of gutkha packets and an auto-rickshaw from the arrested person.

Police identified the accused as Vetrivel of Kodungaiyur. According to police, the arrest was made on Friday during a special drive by the city police.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the inspector of Choolaimedu police station conducted vehicle checks near the Arumbakkam Metro Rail station.