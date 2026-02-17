Man held in Chennai for filming women in wedding hall’s bathroom

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was arrested for filming women in the bathroom of a wedding hall in Chetpet.
One of the female guests, a 50-year-old woman, noticed the phone in the bathroom and raised an alarm, after which the accused was apprehended and handed over to the Chetpet police, who arrested him.
The arrested person, identified as Prabhu (29), of Velachery, had accompanied his wife, the make-up artist hired for the wedding.
Upon checking his phone, police found several obscene videos, some of which were filmed in the wedding hall in the last two days alone, police said. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.