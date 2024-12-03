Man held for using abusive language against TN minister on Facebook live

CHENNAI: A city police team arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly using abusive language against a State minister, other top government officials, and a leader of a political party while going live on Facebook.

The police identified the man as Gangai Amaran (40) of Anna Nagar. When police went to apprehend Gangai Amaran, he created a ruckus by attempting to jump off the balcony. However, the police eventually secured him.

According to police, he has been living in an apartment in the Lotus Colony for the last six months. Anna Nagar police team reached the scene after the social media team of city police flagged the video. He was moved to a hospital for a check-up.