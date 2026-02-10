Man held for sexually harassing women near Guindy railway station

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 34-year-old man for sexually harassing two women, including a police constable, near Guindy railway station on Sunday night. The accused was with a friend, and both men were inebriated.
The duo walked towards a 19-year-old college student, and one of them sexually harassed her after which she raised the alarm.
When a woman police constable on traffic duty in the area intervened, he behaved inappropriately with the constable too and attempted to flee the scene. The constable caught him and handed him over to the Guindy police station.
Police identified the arrested accused as Thalapathy, a resident of Thanjavur district. His friend managed to flee and police are on the look out for him. The case was registered at the Guindy police station based on the victim’s complaint.