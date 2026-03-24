Man held for leasing mortgaged house in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Nolambur police arrested a 59-year-old man on Monday for cheating a tenant of Rs 20 lakh by leasing out an apartment that was already under bank mortgage and facing auction.
Police said Deepak (29) of Cuddalore was introduced to Rajagopalan (59), who claimed ownership of an apartment in Mogappair, and offered to lease it for Rs 20 lakh.
Deepak entered into a lease agreement with Rajagopalan, paid the full lease amount of Rs 20 lakh, and took up residence in the apartment on June 7, 2024.
A few months later, Deepak received a notice from the court and learnt that Rajagopalan had mortgaged the property in 2017 with a private financial institution to secure a Rs 78 lakh loan and did not repay the debt.
Facing eviction, Deepak demanded return of his lease money, but the latter allegedly deceived him, after which he filed a complaint with the Nolambur police station.
After investigations, the police arrested Rajagopalan. Probe revealed Rajagopalan is involved in another fraud case in Kancheepuram. Rajagopalan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.