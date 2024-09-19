Man held for killing woman, dumping body in suitcase near Chennai's IT corridor

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Kumaran Kudil Nagar near Chennai's IT Highway aka OMR in the Thoraipakkam area on Thursday, leading to the arrest of a man accused of the gruesome murder.

Police identified the victim as Deepa, a sex worker and resident of Madhavaram, who was booked online by accused Manikandan, 24, a native of Sivaganga district.

The accused stays at his sister's apartment in Kumaran Kudil in Thoraipakkam and works in a private firm in Perungudi.

According to investigators, Manikandan met Deepa through an online platform and invited her to his residence on Tuesday.

The two reportedly had a payment dispute, following which Manikandan allegedly assaulted and killed Deepa.

She was hit by a hammer on her head.

Police found the suitcase containing Deepa's body after locals reported a suspicious luggage abandoned on the road.

Further investigation revealed that Manikandan had purchased the suitcase and cleaned the body in the apartment's bathroom before stuffing it in the suitcase.

"We have arrested the accused and are investigating further," said a police official.

When Deepa failed to return home, her brother tracked her mobile phone using the 'find my device' option and discovered she was last spotted near Thoraipakkam.

Deepa's brother reported her missing at the Manali police station on Wednesday night, following which Thoraipakkam police started an investigation during which they recovered the suitcase containing Deepa's body on Thursday.