Man held for issuing hoax bomb threat to Chennai airport

Following that, airport authorities filed a formal complaint, and a case was registered. The call was traced to Naser Ahmed (35) of Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur, where he was arrested by a special police team. The mobile phone used to make the call was also seized.

He was then brought to the city airport police station for questioning, where Naser exhibited mental health issues. Police are now investigating whether he’s genuinely mentally unwell or attempting to mislead officers.