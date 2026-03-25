Man held for issuing hoax bomb threat to Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 35-year-old man from Thanjavur for issuing a hoax bomb threat to the city airport and brought him to Chennai for interrogation.
Two days ago, the Chennai Police control room received a call that explosives at the airport would explode within a few hours. Security agencies, along with bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs, conducted intensive checks across the premises, but no explosives were found, confirming it to be a hoax.
Following that, airport authorities filed a formal complaint, and a case was registered. The call was traced to Naser Ahmed (35) of Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur, where he was arrested by a special police team. The mobile phone used to make the call was also seized.
He was then brought to the city airport police station for questioning, where Naser exhibited mental health issues. Police are now investigating whether he’s genuinely mentally unwell or attempting to mislead officers.