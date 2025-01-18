Man held for issuing death threats to Tasmac staff in Washermanpet

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man was arrested by the New Washermanpet police on Friday for allegedly threatening a Tasmac staff after he refused to issue the liquor bottle at a lesser price as demanded by the accused.

The arrested person was identified as S Madhan of Dhanapal Nagar, New Washermanpet. On Friday evening, Madhan went to the Tasmac outlet on Cross Road in New Washermanpet and gave the staff there a Rs 100 note and demanded a liquor bottle worth Rs 150. When the staff, Yoganandhan, told the customer to not create a ruckus and leave, Madhan issued death threats to the staff.

The staff filed a complaint at the New Washermanpet Police station who conducted enquiries and arrested Madhan. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.