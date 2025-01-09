Man held for harassing woman in Maduravoyal for rejecting him

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing and assaulting a 23-year-old woman outside her workplace in the Maduravoyal, after she allegedly turned down his proposal for a relationship.

The arrested person has been identified as Enoch, an employee with a private firm. He allegedly forced the woman to enter into a relationship with him. When the woman did not respond to his advances, Enoch confronted her outside her workplace on Monday and allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill her.

Based on a complaint by the woman, a team from Madhuravoyal police apprehended Enoch at his residence on Dharmaraja Temple Street in Kovur. Police registered a case under multiple sections, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act 1998), and subsequently produced the accused in court on January 7. Police said that the accused already has three criminal cases against him.