Man held for duping people by promising Customs job in Chennai airport

Sankaraiah (73) of Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh was staying in Alandur and was frequently seen roaming around the airport area.

While travelling on the MTC bus a few days ago, Sankaraiah was heard speaking over the phone about a vacancy in the Customs Department at Chennai airport.

Ramamoorthy of Mahalakshmi Nagar in Tambaram, who was seated nearby, overheard the conversation.

Ramamoorthy told Sankaraiah that his daughter was an engineering graduate and asked whether he could help her secure the job.