Man hacked to death for riding bike over 'kolam' in Kasimedu

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who worked as a welder on a merchant ship was hacked to death by a group in Kasimedu early on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as V Kumar of Singaravelan Nagar 1st street in Kasimedu. Preliminary investigations have suggested that Kumar was hacked to death by the family members of a woman whom he had an argument with.

Kumar rode his bike over a ‘rangoli’ outside the woman’s house, and the woman hurled abuses at him. Kumar retaliated and both of them engaged in a verbal duel.

Soon, the woman’s husband and two others joined in, leading to a heated argument. They attacked Kumar with weapons. Kumar's father, Vishwanathan (70), and a neighbour Rakesh (34), who tried to intervene, were also attacked and injured. Kumar was declared dead at the hospital. Vishwanathan and Rakesh are undergoing treatment.

The Kasimedu police have registered a case.