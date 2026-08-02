Man found dead with throat slit in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man was found dead near a police booth on Tiruvottiyur High Road with his throat slit on Saturday (August 1).
The Tiruvottiyur police recovered the body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations have suggested that the man died by suicide.
Police identified the deceased as Durai Babu (39) of Komadha Nagar in Tiruvottiyur. He lived with his wife, Sujatha, and their two sons.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that Durai Babu left home on Friday night after a quarrel with his wife.
Around 4 am, he called his aunt who lives in the neighbourhood, and told her about his problems.
On Saturday morning, the public found him unconscious near the police booth near Ellaiyamman temple with a deep cut injury to his neck and alerted the police.