Man facing 11 cases arrested for stealing bike at RGGGH

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man with a history of multiple thefts was arrested for stealing a two-wheeler from the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).
The vehicle has been recovered while the accused was sent in custody.
The complainant, Vinod (39), a loading worker from Sowcarpet, had sustained a leg injury on Wednesday morning. He went to the hospital along with his brother on his bike, which he parked near the hospital canteen.
After receiving treatment, he returned a short while later to find his vehicle missing.
Vinod lodged a complaint at the RGGGH police station, following which a case was registered and an investigation launched.
A special team led by the crime inspector traced the stolen bike to Chandrasekhar (40) of Kallikuppam in Ambattur. He was arrested on Thursday, and the two-wheeler was recovered from his possession.
During interrogation, Chandrasekhar confessed that he had been scouting the hospital campus and used a master key to steal the bike.
Officials added that the accused already has at least 11 criminal cases registered against him at the Tiruttani police station.
After questioning, Chandrasekhar was produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.