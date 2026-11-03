Man electrocuted after bike falls into waterlogged pothole in Madhavaram

The police suspect that current leak from improperly buried underground electric cables have led to the electrocution, and have sought a technical report from Tangedco officials.

The deceased was identified as Sakthivel, a native of Tiruvannamalai district, who was working with a hardware store in the city.

According to the police, their probe revealed that he was riding back to his accommodation after his duty hours when he lost control and tumbled into stagnant rainwater.

He sustained fatal electric shock and had died on the spot, said officials.