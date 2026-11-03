Man electrocuted after bike falls into waterlogged pothole in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man working as a marketing executive was electrocuted after his bike hit a pothole near Madhavaram roundabout and he fell into the water-filled crater, late on Monday night.
The police suspect that current leak from improperly buried underground electric cables have led to the electrocution, and have sought a technical report from Tangedco officials.
The deceased was identified as Sakthivel, a native of Tiruvannamalai district, who was working with a hardware store in the city.
According to the police, their probe revealed that he was riding back to his accommodation after his duty hours when he lost control and tumbled into stagnant rainwater.
He sustained fatal electric shock and had died on the spot, said officials.
The passerby who noticed the incident immediately alerted the authorities, after which personnel from Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) rescued and took him to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.
Commuters complained to the police personnel that the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway stretch is riddled with several craters and potholes and urged them to take it up with the authorities concerned, and also post additional traffic personnel to regulate traffic.