Man driving egg truck hits lorry at Pallavaram signal, dies

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was killed after the eggs-laden mini goods vehicle he was driving from Namakkal rammed into a stationary lorry at the Pallavaram traffic signal in Chennai on Saturday (July 4).
The deceased was identified as Karthik, a resident of Pulianthope in Chennai. He was driving the mini truck loaded with thousands of eggs from Namakkal to Chennai when the accident occurred.
The egg-laden mini lorry was approaching the Pallavaram signal on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway when it crashed into another goods vehicle that had stopped at the signal.
The impact crushed the front portion of the mini lorry, leaving Karthik trapped inside the wreckage.
Personnel from the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing, along with fellow motorists, rescued the driver and shifted him to the Tambaram Government District Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.
Meanwhile, police said Karthik had been married for one-and-a-half years and that his wife is pregnant.
Further investigation is underway.