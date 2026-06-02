Man dies by suicide in Chennai due to mounting debts

The deceased was identified as Ravikumar (60), a resident of Lake View Road in West Mambalam. He owned and operated a hotel in the locality. Probe revealed that Ravikumar suffered loss in his business and took loan, but could not repay the amount.

On Monday, Family members found him unconscious on the terrace and alerted the police. Personnel from Ashok Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot, conducted preliminary inquiries and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Ashok Nagar police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the death.