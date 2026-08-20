Man dies by suicide at Kilpauk Government Hospital

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old construction worker died by suicide at Kilpauk Government Hospital early Wednesday after suffering severe stomach pain, police said.
The deceased was identified as Venkatraman of Tiruverkadu. Police said that he was a construction labourer and an alcoholic, which led to health complications.
Venkatraman had been suffering from intense abdominal pain for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at Kilpauk hospital since Tuesday, when around midnight, he developed severe stomach pain again.
His body was found by the public on Wednesday morning. Kilpauk police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the suicide.
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