Man dies after stepping on snapped electric cable in Kancheepuram
On Tuesday early morning, Dilip Kumar was walking to the shop from his house when he accidentally stepped on a snapped live overhead cable and died on the spot.
CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man died after he stepped on the snapped overhead electric cable in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.
The deceased was Dilip Kumar of Pallavarmedu in Kancheepuram, working in a flower shop in the market.
On Tuesday early morning, Dilip Kumar was walking to the shop from his house when he accidentally stepped on a snapped live overhead cable and died on the spot.
Soon the Sivakanchi police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram GH.
Following the incident, the Minister of Handlooms and Textile, R Gandhi, visited Dlilp Kumar's parents on behalf of the state government and handed over Rs 4 lakh in compensation.
