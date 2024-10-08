Man dies after ramming his bike into crane on OMR

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man died after his motorbike rammed into a crane on OMR on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Subash of Cuddalore. He was working in a private firm in Chennai.

Around 2.30 am on Tuesday, Subash was speeding in his bike on the OMR towards Navalur. Police said Subash lost control of the vehicle when he was nearing Navalur toll gate and rammed into the crane which was in front of him. On the impact, he suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the private hospital in Kelambakkam, where Subash was declared dead.

The Pallikaranai police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The police detained the crane operator Krishna Yadav (52) and further inquiry is under way.