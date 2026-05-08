Man dies after injecting drug solution at home in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man died after allegedly injecting a mixture of drug tablets and water at his residence in Kodungaiyur. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
The deceased has been identified as Kirubakaran, a resident of Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur. He married his wife, Pooja, in 2024. Kirubakaran was employed at a private company in Parry’s Corner but had a severe drug addiction.
According to police sources, Kirubakaran had not been going to work for the past five months and was leading a reckless lifestyle. On Thursday, while he was alone at home, he suddenly collapsed. His wife Pooja, with the help of neighbours, rushed him to Stanley Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Following the incident, Kodungaiyur police registered a case and conducted a search of the victim’s home. During the search, they seized a syringe and drug tablets used by Kirubakaran.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Kirubakaran had been mixing certain tablets with water and injecting the solution for several months. This had severely affected his health. On the day of the incident, he is believed to have died after administering another such injection. Further investigations are underway.