Man detained for robbery and misbehaving with another man in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man, Dinesh, was detained by police in Chennai for robbing and trying to misbehave with a 30-year-old man from Tiruvarur district.

The victim had met Dinesh through Facebook and visited him at his residence in Kilpauk.

Dinesh allegedly attempted to misbehave with Madhavan and, when resisted, attacked him with a knife and stole 1.5 sovereigns of gold chain and 2 grams of ring at knife point.

Madhavan reported the incident to the police, who arranged a sting operation. Dinesh was nabbed when he arrived at the agreed meeting spot.

The incident occurred on October 15, and Dinesh was nabbed on October 23.

The Kilpauk Police have registered a case and further probe is on.