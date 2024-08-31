Man detained for 75-year-old woman's murder in Mylapore

CHENNAI: A 75-year-old woman living alone in an apartment in Mylapore who was found unconscious in her apartment with strangulation marks two days ago succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Police have altered the section to murder and have detained a youth on suspicion, whom they claim to have strangulated the woman while attempting to rob her five sovereign gold chain.

The deceased woman was identified as Shenbagam. She lived alone at an apartment.

On Friday, neighbours checked on the woman as she did not communicate with them the whole day and found her unconscious.

She was rushed to a hospital where he died without responding to treatment on Saturday.

Police investigations revealed that a youth from Royapettah, Azhar had strangulated the elderly woman and pushed her down when she resisted his attempt to rob her five sovereign gold chain.