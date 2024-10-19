Man, daughter & son found dead inside house in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: Three members of the same family including a 47-year-old man and his two teenage children were found dead inside their house at Janaki Ammal estate in Thiruvottiyur on Friday. Probe revealed that the man’s wife had died two weeks ago after battling an illness.

The deceased were identified as K Arul and his daughter, A Ramya (19), and son, A Rajesh (14). The incident came to light on Friday evening after Arul’s mother Thulasi became suspicious as knocks on the door were unanswered for a long time.

She with the help of neighbours broke the door open to find all three of them lying unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital nearby where they were declared as brought dead.

Arul was working as a tailor. His wife, Hamsa had been battling an illness for the last four years and died two weeks ago after which Arul and his children were depressed.