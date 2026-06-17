Man crashes taxi into traffic police booth near Tambaram

Residents and passing motorists rushed to the spot and helped in rescue efforts. The impact of the collision completely damaged the police booth. However, Hanifa escaped with minor injuries. Police said one or two traffic personnel are usually stationed inside the booth to regulate traffic. During the time of the incident, the woman constable on duty had locked the booth and left for lunch around 10 minutes before the crash, helping her narrowly escape injury.

During inquiry, the driver reportedly told police that he was driving in a drowsy state and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while attempting to slow down the vehicle near the spot. The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case and are investigating.