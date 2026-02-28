Man arrested while trying to steal from DMK cadre at Anna Arivalayam

Party workers and volunteers gathered in large numbers at the DMK headquarters for the distribution of nomination forms ahead of the upcoming assembly elections too.

The suspect took advantage of the crowd and removed a wallet from a volunteer. Party workers who noticed the theft raised an alarm and chased the man.

He was caught after a brief chase and taken to the Teynampet police station for questioning. Police said further inquiry was underway to ascertain his identity and whether he was involved in similar offences.