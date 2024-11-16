Man arrested under POSCO Act for raping minor in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, who is the younger sister of his employee.

The girl's brother was an employee at an eatery owned by the accused, identified as John Paul of Kilpauk, and she used to often visit him at the shop, according to police.

The girl recently fell sick and her parents took her to a hospital for an examination, after which they approached the Kilpauk AWPS (All Women Police Station).

A probe revealed Paul visited their house when the girl was alone and sexually assaulted her. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.