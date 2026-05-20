Chennai: Man held for stalking, harassing woman who refused to marry him

The victim, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, was initially contacted on Instagram by Ramajayam, a 25-year-old man who worked at a tea stall opposite her house. Following their online acquaintance, Ramajayam allegedly began sending her text messages professing his love and repeatedly urging her to marry him. He also reportedly visited her home in person and harassed her parents, demanding that they consent to the marriage.

When the woman's parents contacted Ramajayam's brother, Chandru, and confronted him over the incidents, Chandru sent Ramajayam back to his hometown in Villupuram. However, on Tuesday, Ramajayam returned and created a ruckus at the woman's house again.

Based on the victim's father's complaint with the Tiruvottiyur police station, a case was registered under various sections.