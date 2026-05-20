Chennai: Man held for stalking, harassing woman who refused to marry him

CHENNAI: A tea stall worker has been arrested for continuously harassing a 24-year-old woman working at a private company in Tiruvottiyur in the name of love and pressuring her into marriage.
The victim, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, was initially contacted on Instagram by Ramajayam, a 25-year-old man who worked at a tea stall opposite her house. Following their online acquaintance, Ramajayam allegedly began sending her text messages professing his love and repeatedly urging her to marry him. He also reportedly visited her home in person and harassed her parents, demanding that they consent to the marriage.
When the woman's parents contacted Ramajayam's brother, Chandru, and confronted him over the incidents, Chandru sent Ramajayam back to his hometown in Villupuram. However, on Tuesday, Ramajayam returned and created a ruckus at the woman's house again.
Based on the victim's father's complaint with the Tiruvottiyur police station, a case was registered under various sections.
A police team conducted a thorough investigation and arrested Ramajayam, a resident of Kaladipettai. Authorities also seized a mobile phone from his possession. He was remanded in judicial custody.