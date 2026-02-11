Man arrested in Chennai for violating externment order

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man against whom GCP (Greater Chennai Police) had issued externment order in September 2025 was arrested on Wednesday for violation of the order.
GCP had issued externment orders against five criminal elements including AIADMK functionary Ajay Rohan arrested in the Nungambakkam pub brawl case and four others - V Nagendra Sethupathy (33) of Paramakudi, M Premkumar (44) of Madurai, M Raja (42) and T Selvabharathy (26), directing them not to enter GCP limits for a period of one year.
The order, issued under Section 51(A) of the Chennai City Police Act, prohibits them from entering the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police for any reason other than attending court proceedings or cooperating with police investigations, for a year.
Meanwhile, one of the persons, Premkumar had entered GCP limits in violation of the order after which Nungambakkam Police arrested him on Wednesday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.