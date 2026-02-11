Man arrested in Chennai for violating externment order

GCP had issued externment orders against five criminal elements including AIADMK functionary Ajay Rohan arrested in the Nungambakkam pub brawl case and four others - V Nagendra Sethupathy (33) of Paramakudi, M Premkumar (44) of Madurai, M Raja (42) and T Selvabharathy (26), directing them not to enter GCP limits for a period of one year.