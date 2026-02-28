Man arrested for threatening witness in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested for threatening a witness in a pending criminal case and attempting to prevent him from deposing before a trial court in the city.
Police said V Karthik (29) of Tondiarpet is a witness in a case registered at the RK Nagar police station in 2021. On January 23, 2026, he received a phone call from a person who warned him not to testify in court against his associate involved in the case.
Following the threat, Karthik did not appear before the court on the scheduled date. On Feb 26, while he was walking along First Street in Netaji Nagar, he was intercepted by the same person and his associate. Based on a complaint, RK Nagar police registered a case and arrested the accused Karthik (35).
He was produced before a Magistrate Court the same day and remanded to judicial custody. Police said efforts were under way to trace and arrest the other accused, who is absconding.