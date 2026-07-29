Man arrested for snatching mobile phone from 95-year-old walker in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth and his accomplice, a minor, were arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a 95-year-old man during his morning walk in Anna Nagar.
The victim, Viswanathan, a resident of 'T' Block, Anna Nagar, was returning home along Anna Nagar 3rd Main Road after his regular morning walk at Anna Nagar Tower Park on Sunday when two youths on a scooter intercepted him, snatched his mobile phone, and fled.
Based on the elderly man's complaint, Anna Nagar police registered a case and later arrested Ajaykumar (19) of Periamet, on Monday. A 17-year-old juvenile involved in the offence was also apprehended. The team recovered the victim's mobile phone and seized the bike.
Investigators found that Ajaykumar had five previous criminal cases registered against him, including offences related to theft, robbery, and drug-related cases.
Ajaykumar was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and admitted to a government home for boys.