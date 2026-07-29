Man arrested for snatching mobile phone from 95-year-old walker in Anna Nagar

The victim, Viswanathan, a resident of 'T' Block, Anna Nagar, was returning home along Anna Nagar 3rd Main Road after his regular morning walk at Anna Nagar Tower Park on Sunday when two youths on a scooter intercepted him, snatched his mobile phone, and fled.

Based on the elderly man's complaint, Anna Nagar police registered a case and later arrested Ajaykumar (19) of Periamet, on Monday. A 17-year-old juvenile involved in the offence was also apprehended. The team recovered the victim's mobile phone and seized the bike.