Man arrested for showing obscene video, sexually harassing woman techie in Ramapuram

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly showing an obscene video to a young woman and sexually harassing her in the Ramapuram area.
The accused has been identified as Ediri Murugan, a carpenter from Maduravoyal.
The victim, a 21-year-old IT professional, resides in a rented house with friends in Ramapuram.
According to a complaint filed at the Ramapuram police station, the woman was returning home with a female friend early on Thursday morning after finishing work.
A man on a two-wheeler reportedly eyed her and rode past. Later, while she was standing outside her house, the same man returned, showed her an obscene video on his mobile phone, and sexually harassed her.
When the woman raised an alarm and pretended to call someone for help, the suspect fled the spot.
Based on her complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment (TNPHW) Act.
A team led by the Ramapuram police station inspector launched an investigation and arrested Murugan on Thursday . Police seized the two-wheeler and the mobile phone used in the crime.
Further investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly committed a similar offense about three months ago – showing obscene videos on his phone to another woman living in the same area and harassing her.
The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.