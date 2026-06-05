Man arrested for showing obscene video, sexually harassing woman techie in Ramapuram

A man on a two-wheeler reportedly eyed her and rode past. Later, while she was standing outside her house, the same man returned, showed her an obscene video on his mobile phone, and sexually harassed her.

When the woman raised an alarm and pretended to call someone for help, the suspect fled the spot.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment (TNPHW) Act.