Man arrested for sending hoax bomb threat to Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat to the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station. The police said that the accused made a call to the police control room on Wednesday evening and then disconnected the call.
Inspector Bhoopathi Raj and personnel attached to the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Police Station initiated an inquiry and traced the mobile phone number to Abdul Asim Agha of Perambur. He was apprehended, and it was found that he had filed multiple complaints at the local police station against his wife due to an ongoing dispute.
Police said the accused believed that officers were acting in favour of his wife during the handling of the complaints and made the hoax bomb threat out of anger.
No explosive device was found at the police station, and the threat was determined to be false. Abdul was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.