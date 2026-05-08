Man arrested for obscene acts via WhatsApp video call in Egmore

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in obscene acts during WhatsApp video calls with a woman in the Egmore area. The police seized his mobile phone and remanded him to judicial custody.
The victim, a 27-year-old married woman from Tiruvarur district, has a daughter and was staying with relatives in Egmore, Chennai. On the evening of last Sunday, while she was at home, she received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number. She initially avoided answering, but as the calls persisted, she eventually picked up. The caller, a man, was seen performing obscene acts. The woman immediately disconnected the call.
A few hours later, the same number called again. When she answered, the man repeated the obscene behavior. This time, the woman recorded the incident using another mobile phone and later filed a complaint at the Egmore police station, seeking action against the accused.
Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by the Egmore police inspector tracked down the accused, identified as E. Porasthuva Manikandan (31), originally from Marungapuri in Tiruchy. He was arrested on Thursday.
Further inquiry revealed that Manikandan works at a private IT company in Mandaveli, Chennai, and was staying in that area. The mobile phone used to commit the offence was seized from his possession.
He was produced before a court and remanded to prison under judicial custody, as per court orders.