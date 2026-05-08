Man arrested for obscene acts via WhatsApp video call in Egmore

The victim, a 27-year-old married woman from Tiruvarur district, has a daughter and was staying with relatives in Egmore, Chennai. On the evening of last Sunday, while she was at home, she received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number. She initially avoided answering, but as the calls persisted, she eventually picked up. The caller, a man, was seen performing obscene acts. The woman immediately disconnected the call.

A few hours later, the same number called again. When she answered, the man repeated the obscene behavior. This time, the woman recorded the incident using another mobile phone and later filed a complaint at the Egmore police station, seeking action against the accused.